Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $683.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.38 million and the highest is $693.50 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $598.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. 788,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,589. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

