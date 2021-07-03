Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post sales of $355.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.24 million and the lowest is $325.04 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. 326,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,603. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64.

iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

