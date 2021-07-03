Analysts Anticipate Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Landcadia Holdings III’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landcadia Holdings III will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landcadia Holdings III.

LCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Landcadia Holdings III stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39. Landcadia Holdings III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCY. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $108,789,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Landcadia Holdings III by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,886 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 1,705,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

