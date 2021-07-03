Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. 68,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,406. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

