Analysts Anticipate Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

