Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.92 Million

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce $136.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.94 million and the highest is $139.90 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $533.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $534.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $501.68 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

SASR opened at $43.65 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

