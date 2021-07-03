Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $537.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.62 million to $556.60 million. Bruker reported sales of $424.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Bruker’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

BRKR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. 388,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

