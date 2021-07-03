Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,943. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

