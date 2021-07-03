Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,897. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 622,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

