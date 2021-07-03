Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 211,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.