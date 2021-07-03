Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 4,356,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

