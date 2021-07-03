Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. 1,827,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,847. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.61, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

