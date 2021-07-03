Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

