Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $32.75

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

