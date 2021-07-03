Analysts Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $58.25

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

BANR stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Banner by 1,661.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

