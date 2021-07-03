Analysts Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Target Price at €46.67

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.67 ($54.90).

NOEJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

ETR NOEJ traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €44.64 ($52.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €45.44.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

