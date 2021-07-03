Analysts Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Price Target at $47.78

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

XM stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 508,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,126. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

