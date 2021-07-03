Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target at $11.60

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after buying an additional 2,608,695 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after buying an additional 2,391,304 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 1,920,139 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 516,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.