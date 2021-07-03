Analyzing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) & Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eargo and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Nutriband.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eargo and Nutriband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 21.15 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -9.94 Nutriband $940,000.00 74.43 -$2.93 million ($0.51) -21.57

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Nutriband -225.34% -48.29% -34.63%

Summary

Eargo beats Nutriband on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices. Nutriband Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

