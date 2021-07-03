Analyzing Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eldorado Gold and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 48.72%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 112.66%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 11.24% 4.93% 3.66% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.80 $104.54 million $1.00 10.12 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 17.61 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -8.73

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as 80.5% interest in the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

