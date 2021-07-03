Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $678.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $253.21 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

