Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,939.50 ($38.40). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,889.50 ($37.75), with a volume of 2,384,166 shares traded.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177 ($41.51).

Get Anglo American alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,321.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 230 shares of company stock worth $657,241.

About Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.