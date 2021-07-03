Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.62 ($78.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

