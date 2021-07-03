Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $459.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $454.00 to $459.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.79.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $387.20 on Friday. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 9.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

