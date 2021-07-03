Anthony Lowings Sells 2,517 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

