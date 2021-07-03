Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 1,127.14 ($14.73).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,446.50 ($18.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 921.60 ($12.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,617.32.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

