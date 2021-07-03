Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 23% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and approximately $90,621.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00136679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00169688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.09 or 0.99962137 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

