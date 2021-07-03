APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 27,465 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.28% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $53,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $259.50 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

