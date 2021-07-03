APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.40% of FMC worth $48,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.