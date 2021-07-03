APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,246,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 3.11% of APi Group worth $129,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,435,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 659,559 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $93,315,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in APi Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,245 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in APi Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,966,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 432,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in APi Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,874,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 441,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

