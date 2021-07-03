Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Up 38.3% in June

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

