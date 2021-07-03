Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

