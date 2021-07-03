Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

APYX stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. Equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.