Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.