Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) vs. Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Financial Review

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aquestive Therapeutics and Tyme Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tyme Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 284.95%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Tyme Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Tyme Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics $45.85 million 3.04 -$55.78 million ($1.66) -2.30 Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$28.98 million N/A N/A

Tyme Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aquestive Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 3.59, indicating that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Tyme Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics -111.86% N/A -90.34% Tyme Technologies N/A -74.49% -61.14%

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Tyme Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. The company's proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Its proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; and AQST-305, a sublingual film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly. Further, the company develops KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma. The company also offers TYME-19, an oral synthetically produced member of the bile acid family, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19 and disease variants; and TYME-18, a CMBT compound that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of inoperable tumors. It has research collaborations with Mayo Clinic to perform in-depth analysis of pancreatic cancer cell gene expression, epigenetic, and metabolism changes from SM-88 treatment; NYU School of Medicine to examine multiple aspects of SM-88 mechanisms; and a research investigator at Georgetown University to examine the effects of SM-88 in breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

