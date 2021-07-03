ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 85,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,221 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 561,328 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

