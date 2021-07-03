Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $16.91 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

