Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of ACKAY opened at $16.91 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77.
About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.