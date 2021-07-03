ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €29.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MT. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.34 ($39.22).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.