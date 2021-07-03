Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Wedbush upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 337,558 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.