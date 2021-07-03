Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $34,598.12 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Arion has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $34,598.12 and $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,210,626 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

