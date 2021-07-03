Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of salesforce.com worth $735,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.20. 4,056,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

