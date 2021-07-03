Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,566 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $210,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $501,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,397,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $231.70. The stock had a trading volume of 470,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

