Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AON were worth $334,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $239.59. 926,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

