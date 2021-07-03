Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,354,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,769,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $179,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. 2,384,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,296. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

