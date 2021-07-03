Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 5,227,851 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 604.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of AT&T worth $184,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,031,824. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

