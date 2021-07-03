Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2,100.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of Roku worth $240,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock worth $70,855,001. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,203. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.