Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,824,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,198,380 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF comprises about 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $511,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of RSX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,603. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

