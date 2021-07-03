Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ronald Peck Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.