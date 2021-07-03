ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASGN stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

