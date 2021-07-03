Assetmark Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

